1934 ~ 2019
Dr. Carleton [Carl] Cannon Evans, 84, of Santa Fe, New Mexico [recently relocated to Manassas, Virginia], passed away on April 2, 2019, in the presence of his beloved son, Jonathan. Born July 20, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Beatrice Cannon and David Woolley Evans, Carl graduated East High School, Salt Lake City, and attended University of Utah where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi before serving with the U.S. Army Intelligence as a code breaker in Germany during the Korean War. He completed his BA at U.C. Berkeley, earned his M.D. in University of Minnesota.
Carl was employed by the U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs in positions of increasing responsibility in San Francisco and Washington, D.C. He was a guest Lecturer at Harvard, Georgia Institute of Technology, IBM Workshop of Medical Systems, U.C. Berkeley, & Yale.
Carl lived in the Bay Area until moving to Washington, D.C. in 1971, and Arlington, Virginia in 1979. In 1993, he moved back to Berkeley, and in 2007, he moved to a retirement community in Santa Fe. In March of this year, he returned to Virginia to be near family.
Carl was a world traveler, avid reader, and an accomplished chef. He loved discussions of philosophy, politics, religion, and social injustice.
Carl is survived by his son Jonathan Evans (Tatyana) and grandchildren Alexander and Sophia of Virginia, his brother Wayne C. Evans (Vella) of Salt Lake City, numerous nephews, nieces, family, friends, and his cherished dog, Priscilla. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers David C. Evans (Joy), Robert C. Evans (Marianne), and Edmund [Ted] Evans (Gloria), and his long-time partner Richard Nesbit. Carl was married to the late Sarah [Sally] Ann Jensen.
Carl will be inurned at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. The family is holding a virtual reception for Carl on Saturday, April 13th.from noon to 2:00 pm Mountain Time. To obtain information about joining the virtual reception or regarding the cemetery service, please email Neil Evans at [email protected] There will also be a reception honoring Carl in Salt Lake City at the home of Patricia Evans Thomas on Saturday, April 13th from noon to 2:00. For information about attending the reception, please contact Pat at 801-652-6801.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019