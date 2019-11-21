Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Foothill 6th Ward
2215 Roosevelt Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Foothill 6th Ward
2215 Roosevelt Ave
Carley Meredith


1930 - 2019
Carley Rae Budd Meredith
1930~2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Carley is preceded in death by her husband, Sherbyn H. Meredith, and is survived by their children Brent (Stacie) Meredith, Karen (Brad) Perry, Kathy (Walter) Banks, and DeAnne Zelenkov, 18 grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 23 at the Foothill 6th Ward (2215 Roosevelt Ave.) at 11 AM. A viewing will precede the services at 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
