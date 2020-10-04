Carlos "Charlie" Jon Martinez
December 16th, 1946 ~ September 20th, 2020
Our loving father, brother, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family. He was the youngest child of Eleanor and Sixto Martinez of La Madera, New Mexico. Charlie is predeceased by his siblings Juan, Joe, Crisantita, Eugene and LeRoy; he is survived by his sister Alice and beloved children Bryan, Andrea and Carly, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Charlie's parents moved their family to Salt Lake City (Rose Park) in the 50's and the city remained his home most of his life. A graduate of West High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War, he never stopped serving the local community. He worked construction early in his career, however, an industrial accident in 1982 left him with a disability. Tenaciously he found work at the News Paper Agency, Salt Lake County Library and VA Hospital. Charlie was a proud veteran and always upbeat no matter the challenges he faced.
He had a wanderlust for life. Charlie loved meeting new people, sports, music, old cars and movies. He told stories of hitchhiking across the country, traveling through Europe, shaking JFK's hand, having beers with Bill Murray, and many more. He was very generous with his community, giving what he could to anyone who asked. It was family though, who grounded him, whom he loved, bragged about, and was most proud of.
Graveside services will be held with military honors at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 275 U St., Salt Lake City, October 10th, at 1:00 pm. An Open House Celebration of Life starts at 12:00 pm, October 11th, at the Day Barn Indoor Pavilion, 1166 E. Pioneer Road, Draper.
For a full obituary and shared condolences: https://www.neilodonnellfh.com/