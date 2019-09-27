|
Carlos Kent Finch
6/22/1943 - 8/30/2019
Our dearest Kent; Sweetheart, Father and Gramps passed away on August 30, 2019 due to complications from the West Nile Virus. His tender heart, kind soul and quick sense of humor will be remembered in our hearts forever. We are grateful for the love, caring, wisdom and unselfishness Kent shared with us throughout his lifetime. He was always there to protect, help, support and make us laugh.
Kent was born in Ogden, Utah on June 22, 1943. He was the son of Stanley Walter Finch and Olive Seegmiller. Kent attended Bonneville High School and Weber State College. Kent loved all sports and played baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid University of Arizona Basketball fan (Nick's alma mater). Kent was a talented irrigation system designer and installer and owned several businesses. He also spent many years in the furniture industry where he was beloved by his customers. Kent had a great passion for golf and he loved the beauty and solitude of the golf course. His love of the game inspired many throughout his lifetime.
Kent is survived by his wife of 36 years, Colleen Castleton Finch and their son Nicholas C. Finch (Brittany). Kent is also survived by his son Blake K. Finch and daughters Staci Kranz and Lyndi Evertsen (Derek). Kent was a proud Gramps to Kameron (Natalie), Zak, Braxton and Hayden. One of Kent's greatest joys was his great grandchildren Kamryn, Kalray and Karter. Gramps was the coolest and the funniest!
Kent is survived by his siblings LuJean Moyes (Dale), Ronald Finch (Edith), Harold Finch and many nieces and nephews.
The loss of this beautiful soul is overwhelming.
Rest in Peace, Chief. We will miss you with all our hearts.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019