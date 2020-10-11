1/1
Carlos Timoteo Gonzales
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Timoteo Gonzales
March 4, 1941 ~ October 4, 2020
Carlos Timoteo Gonzales "CURLY" passed away on 10/04/2020 at the age of 79. Born in Taos, New Mexico to Bernardo Gonzales and Guadalupe Gonzales (Sauzo). Married Jenny Mondragon (divorced) then later married Pamela Morley. He was preceded in death by his father Bernardo and mother Guadalupe, as well as his younger brothers Fares, and Rudy as well as his oldest daughter Diana. He is survived by wife Pamela, son Timothy Gonzales, daughter Carla Lee, and daughter Andrea De Bord, sisters Marcella Vargas and Carmen Brown, and brother Levi Gonzales. He had 6 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at Saint John the Baptist Church, 300 E. 11800 S., Draper. There will be a viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, with a Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Please share memories and photos with the family at www.goffmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Saint John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Goff Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved