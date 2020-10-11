Carlos Timoteo Gonzales
March 4, 1941 ~ October 4, 2020
Carlos Timoteo Gonzales "CURLY" passed away on 10/04/2020 at the age of 79. Born in Taos, New Mexico to Bernardo Gonzales and Guadalupe Gonzales (Sauzo). Married Jenny Mondragon (divorced) then later married Pamela Morley. He was preceded in death by his father Bernardo and mother Guadalupe, as well as his younger brothers Fares, and Rudy as well as his oldest daughter Diana. He is survived by wife Pamela, son Timothy Gonzales, daughter Carla Lee, and daughter Andrea De Bord, sisters Marcella Vargas and Carmen Brown, and brother Levi Gonzales. He had 6 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at Saint John the Baptist Church, 300 E. 11800 S., Draper. There will be a viewing Monday 6-8 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, with a Rosary starting at 6 p.m. Please share memories and photos with the family at www.goffmortuary.com
.