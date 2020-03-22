|
2009 ~ 2020
Carly Korrine Jones, our amazing angel warrior princess; took her last breath on March 14, 2020. She was surrounded by family at her home in Bend Oregon. She was 10 years old.
Jason and Ashley Jones are the lucky humans who got to be her parents. Their sweet angel was born on November 7th 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is survived by her parents. She also leaves behind her grandparents Korrine, Michael and BJ, Randy Sr. and Tina, in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins. Carly is preceded in death by her uncle Randy Jr.
Carly's soul shined so brightly every day. She loved her mommy and daddy, Cinderella, Bieber, anything sparkly and happy. She loved her life, being outdoors by waterfalls with her momma, and watching Disney in her biscuit when not being in recliner with her daddy.
Carly's physical body will be sleeping in her eternal biscuit all tucked up in the warm earth at Tumalo Pioneer Cemetery in Tumalo, Oregon.
Her Celebration of Life is postponed until further notice. Please check https://www.bairdmortuaries.com/ for any updates.
Family is asking in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Go Fund Me page "Carly Cares" in her honor and continue spreading love and happiness.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020