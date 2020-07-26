July 16, 1930 ~ July 22, 2020
Sunnyside/West Jordan-Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carmella Gonzales Palacios, age 90, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born in Peerless, Utah on July 16, 1930 on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Carmel to Seferino and Mary Gonzales. She was raised with her 10 brothers and sisters in Standardville. In middle school she and her friends loved meeting at the American Candy Store. She graduated from Carbon High in 1948. On August 15, 1951 she married John Palacios in Elko, Nevada and was married for over 60 years.
They made their home in Carbon County, primarily in Sunnyside, Utah where they created a wonderful home and life for their three children. She was an active member of The Good Shepherd Parish in Sunnyside and also Notre Dame Church in Price. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir in Sunnyside and was a devout Catholic.
She was a dedicated mother who was like "June Cleaver." She supported her children in every way a mother could, whether it was working as a room mother or being the perfect grandmother. She was an excellent cook and loved crocheting, making many tablecloths, blankets, and bedspreads for family and friends. Her talents at gardening were unmatched; she could make anything grow and her grandchildren would always bring their withering plants to her to heal; she loved working in her flower beds. Her devotion to her husband, John, was never-ending and was by his side through every health trial.
She is survived by her daughters, LuJuana Palacios (West Jordan) and Patricia Everson (Park City); five grandchildren, Kristina Baker, Camille Clarke, Dannie Baker, Kristin Everson, and Emily Everson; great-grandchildren, Lacey Baker, Christopher Baker, Bruce, Kyre, Deoindra, Samari, Ryce, Chauncey, Brody, Leevi, Devontae; brothers, Jessie Gonzales (Joyce), Tony Gonzales (Jona), Thomas Gonzales; sister, Severina Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carmella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John, son, John Jr.; brothers, Mariano and Marcellino; sisters, Charlene Palacios, Gloria Lovato, and Juanita Bachman.
A special thanks to Tina Baker, Camille Clarke, Dannie Baker, Lacey Baker, and Susan Mejia for helping their grandmother through hospice. Thanks to Intermountain Hospice and Valeria Hirschi.
Carmella chose to be cremated and requested a private graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where relatives and friends are welcome to share their thoughts or memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
