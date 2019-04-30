Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Harvestland Ward building
3120 W. 4700 S. West
Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvestland Ward building
3120 W. 4700 S. West
Valley City, UT
View Map
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
city cemetery
Rexburg, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Marie Johnson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carmen Marie Johnson Obituary
Carmen Marie Johnson
1930 ~ 2019
Carmen Marie Johnson, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Taylorsville, Utah at the age of 88. Carmen was born on May 27,1930 in Rexburg Idaho, to Dale and Lucille Garner, and was the oldest of three children. Carmen was Married to Donald L. Johnson on Nov. 12, 1947 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple (later divorced). She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is survived by her children; Doug (Cathy) Johnson, Kathleen Sue (Ron) Montgomery, Steve Johnson, Larry (Rebecca) Johnson, Chuck (Vickie) Johnson; 29 grandchildren; and 90 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Middlebrook; and brother, Dick (Peggy) Garner.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, May 2nd from 6 - 8 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, Utah. Another viewing will be held on May 3rd at the Harvestland Ward building, 3120 W. 4700 S. West Valley City, from 10 - 10:45 AM followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be Saturday, May 4th, at 1:00 PM in the city cemetery at Rexburg, Idaho. For more information see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now