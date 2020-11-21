Aug. 15, 1939 ~ Nov. 12, 2020

Hurricane, Utah-Carmen Norien Davies, 81, passed away November 12, 2020. She was born August 15, 1939 in Park City, Utah to Phyllis Kathleen Jensen and Harvey Daniels.

Carmen lived the majority of her life in the Salt Lake Valley. Growing up, she attended Hawthorne Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and South High School. In elementary school she was on safety patrol, in Girls Glee in the ninth grade and involved in Junior Achievement and on the bowling team during high school.

Carmen loved to ice skate and after her mom bought Carmen her very own pair of skates she would go skating with friends every chance she got.

Right out of high school, she moved into an apartment with friends and worked for Bell Telephone Company. For a while she was transferred to Denver, Colorado to work for Bell.

Carmen met Ronald Davies on a blind date and they were married in 1964. With that marriage she took on the responsibility of being mother to two young children, later bringing three more children into the world. She was known for the love for all her children. She took notice of the individuality of each child and loved them for who they were. Her children knew they were loved by her.

Following her divorce with Ron Davies, she went back to work as a billing specialist in the medical industry. After retirement, she spent many selfless years taking care of her mother.

Carmen loved to quilt and crochet and made blankets for many of her grandchildren. While her children were growing up she made beautifully decorated cakes for their birthdays. Carmen loved spending time with her grandchildren playing games, doing crafts and watching movies. She also loved doing puzzles, reading and playing cards - Shanghai Rummy. She was an avid reality TV fan with The Amazing Race and Survivior as her favorites.

She loved traveling to Indiana to visit her sister and has done so since high school. Her last trip was in 2019.

She is survived by her five children: Camille Bullock (Brett); Aaron Davies; Carrie Silcox (Lyle); Caryn Hoskins (Shane); Ryan Davies (Grace); 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents and all of her siblings.

In keeping with Carmen's wishes she was cremated. Her cremains will be buried next to her mothers grave in Park City and will be done in conjunction with a celebration of life held on her birthday on August 15, 2021. For additional information regarding the celebration of life contact a family member.

In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone in need or someone in a care center/nursing home facility.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation.



