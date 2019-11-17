Home

Carmen R. Dennis

11/16/1949 ~ 11/22/1997
11/16/2019
How could this be, seventy years old for a man of forty-eight. We are sad you won't be here celebrating and eating your cake. We couldn't be happier or more proud to be your family, we benefited from your love and your life. We strive to be as accomplished as you were, with all for us you did sacrifice.
11/22/2019
You never leave my thoughts, you're with me every day. For twenty-two years this has been my only way. I'm old now and maybe it won't be too long. I'll be back in your arms again, where I belong.
You are still the man of my dreams, the man who holds my heart. I love you with all my being.
Love, Lennie
We Miss You,
Corey, Dustin, Krista, Ava and Karmen
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
