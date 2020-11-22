CARMEN R DENNIS

11/16/1949 ~ 11/22/1997

11/16/2020

Happy Birthday Carmen, Honey, Dad, Grandpa

On your seventy first birthday, you are a man that never ages.

We miss your laughter, your voice and the way you engage us.

We love you, we miss you and that will always be true.

Our Eternal Love,

Lennie, Corey Dustin, Krista, Ava and Karmen



11/22/2020

Carmen my love, for twenty-three years I've shed my tears.

Brokenhearted still aching. In our bed alone I'm waking.

A life together was our plan, now alone I stand.

You hold my heart forever, one day again we will be together.

I LOVE You with all my being,

Lennie

We love you and miss you dad, grandpa,

Corey Dustin, Krista, Ava and Karmen



