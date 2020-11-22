1/2
CARMEN R. DENNIS
CARMEN R DENNIS
11/16/1949 ~ 11/22/1997
11/16/2020
Happy Birthday Carmen, Honey, Dad, Grandpa
On your seventy first birthday, you are a man that never ages.
We miss your laughter, your voice and the way you engage us.
We love you, we miss you and that will always be true.
Our Eternal Love,
Lennie, Corey Dustin, Krista, Ava and Karmen

11/22/2020
Carmen my love, for twenty-three years I've shed my tears.
Brokenhearted still aching. In our bed alone I'm waking.
A life together was our plan, now alone I stand.
You hold my heart forever, one day again we will be together.
I LOVE You with all my being,
Lennie
We love you and miss you dad, grandpa,
Corey Dustin, Krista, Ava and Karmen

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
