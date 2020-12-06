Carmen Varley
Palmer
1936 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Carmen Varley Palmer passed away from this life on November 29, 2020. Carmen was born on October 4, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to her dear parents James Merlin and Eula Lankford Varley. In 1956 she married Larry Palmer and they lived in Pocatello where they had two children, Diane and Vaughn. Carmen moved to Salt Lake City in 1990.
Carmen was the North Star of our family, always guiding us in the right direction. Carmen loved morning walks, hiking, snowshoeing, cooking, gardening, and spending time in nature. She especially enjoyed gathering with family. She had a special circle of friends who enjoyed the arts, concerts, plays and just being together.
Carmen absolutely provided a wonderful example of a life well lived, an extraordinarily strong, independent, and loving human being.
See full obituary at www.serenityfhs.com
