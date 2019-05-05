Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Beckwith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Beckwith


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Ann Beckwith Obituary
Carol Ann Beckwith
Aug 17, 1942 ~ Apr 26, 2019
The best mom, friend and partner, Carol Ann Beckwith, of Draper, Utah, died April 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary and details about what you should wear to her celebration, at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now