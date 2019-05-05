|
Carol Ann Beckwith
Aug 17, 1942 ~ Apr 26, 2019
The best mom, friend and partner, Carol Ann Beckwith, of Draper, Utah, died April 26, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary and details about what you should wear to her celebration, at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019