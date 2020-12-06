1/3
Carol Ann Green Arveseth
1937 - 2020
Carol Ann Green Arveseth, 83, passed away on December 1st 2020. She was born on August 10th 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Jack V. and Lillian W. Green. She married Lynn Donald Lott and later divorced. She then married Jack C. Arveseth and later divorced.
She is survived by children Lynda Neff, Ronald Lott, Debbie Arveseth and Jack Arveseth; her brother Jack S. Green; 4 grandchildren Chad Neff, Nick Arveseth, Rachelle Arveseth and Brandy Arveseth; 1 great grandchild Scarlett Arveseth. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Green.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 8 2020 at the Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 - 1:45 pm prior to the graveside service. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing be observed.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
DEC
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
