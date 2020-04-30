|
Oct 3, 1943 ~ Apr 26, 2020
Our mom passed peacefully from this life surrounded by her family that she so greatly loved. The past few years she had endured medical issues that kept her from enjoying life as fully as she would have wanted. However she strived to keep her independence and was always there for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids no matter how she was feeling. Family was her world. She attended every family event, often hosting family dinners and parties herself. She did love to feed us all. You never went home without leftovers.
Carol was a very kind and giving person and willing to help anyone who asked. She was an avid bowler for 30+ years and bowled with a group of friends on the same team for most of that time. She very much enjoyed her time on the lanes and the friends she made during that time.
She also picked up quilting with the help of her sisters. Often giving them as gifts.
She loved adventure and travel and wouldn't pass up a chance for a vacation. Of course, when she went she would bring the whole family along. Those will be memories that will stay with us forever.
Carol married Wayne on August 12, 1961 and was together until his passing in 2014. She is survived by her children Richard (Gina) Wrigley, Cori (Russel) McClellan, grandchildren; Shandy (Sammy) Wrigley, Kyle (Tiffanie) Wrigley, Bailey (Kasie) McClellan and Garrett McClellan and her great grandchildren; Brynlee, Bridger and Lucas; her sisters Sally King, Gloria Henline, Vicki (Todd) Inman and brother Mike (Brenda) Henline. And of course her faithful furry companion Rusty, who never left her side.
Preceded in death by her husband, her parents Lloyd and Afton Henline and her sister Patricia Harvey.
A viewing will be held at Valley View Memorial in West Valley City, on Saturday May 2, from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. In keeping with the current state guidelines, visitors will be allowed, in small groups at a time in order to comply with social distancing. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 am where again, social distancing practices will be followed.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Jordan Valley Hospital and at the hospice care for helping during the last hours of Mom's life. During these times we were not allowed to gather at the hospital, so a group worked quickly to get her to her home where the family could be by her side.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020