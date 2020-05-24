Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Carol Schouten
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Carol Ann Petersen Schouten

Carol Ann Petersen Schouten Obituary
Carol Ann Petersen Schouten
1938 ~ 2020
South Jordan-Carol Ann Petersen Schouten, 81, returned to her heavenly home on May 20, 2020.
Born October 24, 1938 in Murray, Utah, the oldest child of Royal Clifton Peterson and Vera Kersher. She married Sherrill John Schouten on November 16, 1953.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton UT. A visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:45am. Interment South Jordan City Cemetery. For further details go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 26, 2020
