Carol Coombs Elliott

Sept. 12, 1924 ~ June 19, 2019

Carol's friends lovingly remember her on her birthday. We remember our good times. She was loved by all who knew her. Her sparkle and amazing spirit will be with us always. She led a life full of love, service, family, and friends.



