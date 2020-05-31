Carol Joy Garcia

1943-2020

Carol Joy Garcia, born January 22, 1943 to Ora Milton Henriksen and Hazel Henriksen (Southam) passed away May 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her Father, Mother, husband Richard and brother Donald. Survived by her three children Everett Steven Eichbauer, Travis Warren Woodward, and Kirsten Co, her five grandchildren and one great grandchild. During her life, Carol enjoyed playing bingo, road trips, camping and visiting State and National parks throughout the country. She also enjoyed spending time with her family as well as, enjoying a nice hot cup of coffee. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.



