In Loving Memory

Carol Gledhill Campbell, age 73, passed away of cancer on September 17, 2020 in Ivins, Utah.

Carol was born in Price Utah to Lee Franklin and Verna Lue Christensen Gledhill. She had fond memories of her childhood in Green River Utah. In 1957 her family moved to Salt Lake City.

Carol graduated from Skyline High School and attended the University of Utah.

Carol married the love of her life Jonathon D. Campbell in September 1972 and they shared 48 wonderful years together. Carol gave birth to a fine son, Garrett Jesse Campbell in August 1979.

Carol loved to work and was the office manager at Rick Warner Ford, controller at Owen Wright Cadillac, office manager at Budget Rent a Car and controller at Dollar Rent a Car.

Carol loved to travel, among her favorites were France, Scotland and Russia. Close to home she loved Monument Valley, Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge.

Survived by husband Jon and son Garrett. Brothers Wayne Gledhill (Becky), Bruce Gledhill (Angie), DeVon Gledhill (Wendy), Dale Gledhill (Becky), Brother in law Craig Campbell (Heather) and lots of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol in the near future after the pandemic has been controlled.

Thanks to Dr. Zach Reese and the Cancer Team at Dixie IHC Hospital for all their loving care.

We all love you and miss you. Until we meet again.



