McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4100 South 4400 West
Taylorsville, UT
Carol H. Daniels
1942 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Carol H. Daniels (76), was called back to our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019. Carol was born August 19, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Walter and Alice (Rupp) Hansen.
In her early years, Carol loved to ice-skate on the nearby lakes and ponds, of Taylorsville Utah. Her father, Walter, was known for creating an ice rink right in the front yard of their Taylorsville home for the neighborhood kids to play on.
After graduation, Carol worked for the Hercules Aerospace Company and had many adventures which included skydiving as she embraced living her life to the fullest. She had four wonderful daughters from her first marriage to John F Kirk, Jr.
On April 20, 1991 she married her soulmate, Donald J Daniels, and they were sealed in the Jordan River Temple on April 24, 1992. Carol loved to travel with Don through the valleys, mountains and canyons of Utah. She loved visiting new places for the first time. Carol worked for the state with the Department of Natural Resources, she eventually retired and lived her later years with family.
Carol is survived by her four daughters, MariJane Kirk, Suzanne (Jason) Ettleman, Caroline Kirk, Jacqueline (Wes) Easthope, ten grandchildren, Jeff Turner, Alex Turner, Haley Turner, Samantha (Nic) Snarr, Anthony Fox, Stephen Pio, Tausha Pio, Allison Fischl, Skye Luna, Brayden Brown, and two great grandchildren, Rylan and Marley. Carol was proceeded in death by her husband, Don, her sister, Marlene, and her parents, Walter and Alice.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park, 4100 South 4400 West, Taylorsville, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019
