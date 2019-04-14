Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
Carol Holdaway Bass


Carol Holdaway Bass


1937 - 2019
Carol Holdaway Bass Obituary
September 18, 1937 ~
April 10, 2019
You be the sun, I'll be the moon-just let your light come shining through;
and when night comes, just like the moon, I'll shine the light right back at you.
Carol reunites with her sweetheart Kenneth Lee Bass, parents, sisters and brothers. She leaves behind her children Ken (Bonnie Jenkins) Bass, Lisette (Frank) Fratto and Jada (Kelly) Wuthrich, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her "favorite" brother Clark Holdaway and her beloved nieces Vicki Holdaway (Lex) Larson and Teri Holdaway (Brad) Ball and nephews.
Love you more than tongue can tell, our Princess Moonbeam.
A viewing will be held at Valley View Memorial Park from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday April 19, 2019.
4335 West 4100 South West Valley City, Utah 84120
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyviewfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
