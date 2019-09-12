Home

Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Heights Stake Center
1260 N 400 W Orem
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sunset Heights Stake Center
1260 N 400 W Orem
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Heights Stake Center
1260 N 400 W Orem
View Map
Resources
Carol Johnson Crist


1934 - 2019
Carol Johnson Crist Obituary
Carol Johnson Crist
1934~2019
Our beloved Carol Johnson Crist, 84, passed away on Sunday, Sept 8, 2019, in Provo, Utah. She was born Dec 25, 1934, in Logan, Utah to Conrad and Norma Johnson. She was married to Robert Crist on June 25, 1959, in Logan, Utah. Carol was raised in Honeyville, Utah, graduated from Box Elder High School and attended BYU where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. Carol had great love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities. She loved music, studied piano and sang in multiple choral groups including 10 years in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Carol is survived by her dear husband, Robert Crist, beloved children: Alan Crist (Leah) of NC, Duane Crist (Pamela), AZ, Brian Crist (Kim), Angela Crist, Thomas Crist (Shahara), and Jennifer Ketchoyian (Ron) of UT and her 22 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma, her father, Conrad and step-mother Dona Johnson. Funeral will be held this Saturday, September 14th at 11 am, at the Sunset Heights Stake Center (1260 N 400 W Orem). Viewings will be held Friday 6-8 pm, and Saturday, 9:30-10:30 am. Interment to take place at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. For complete obituary information please see www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
