Carol Josephine Pollard

10-20-1957 ~ 11-13-2020

Taylorsville, UT- Our dear sweet sister Carol got her wings on 11/13/20.

Carol was beautiful and amazing person who loved to play in her garden and it was a beautiful one I might add. She loved doing crafts and making things for her family, but most of all she wanted to be a Mother. Joseph her son was her life she enjoyed watching him grow and making him into the fine young man he is today. She was so proud of Joseph and her husband Kevin who was the love of her life married for 41 years.

What we siblings will miss about our sister Carol is her phone calls on our birthdays & holidays, she would always sing happy birthday. I know we all looked forward to it.

She was an awesome and amazing listener and always tried to help us though a crisis, well what we felt was a crisis at the time.

I know Carol was welcomed with loving arms by our Mom, Dad And rejoicing with our brother Gary

Carol was the daughter of Odum and Violet Varner and the sister to Betty, Pat, Ted, Peggy, Donna, Vickey and Gayle.

She will be deeply missed and forever loved in our hearts!

-Due to covid we will be doing a celebration of life in the Spring her favorite time of year.

