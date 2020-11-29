1/2
Carol Josephine Pollard
1957 - 2020
10-20-1957 ~ 11-15-2020
Taylorsville, UT-Our sweet sister Carol received her wings on 11/15/2020.
Carol was a beautiful and classy woman. She enjoyed working in her lovely garden. Carol loved arts and crafts. Carol wanted most in life to be a Mother. Joseph, her son was her life. She enjoyed helping and watching him grow into the fine man he is today. She was so proud of him. Kevin was the love of her life, married for 41 years. All of her siblings will miss Carol's phone calls on birthdays and holidays. She would always sing "Happy Birthday" and leave it on our voicemail. We all looked forward to those calls. She was an amazing listener and tried to help through any crisis. Carol was welcomed Home with loving arms by our Father, Mother, and our brother. Carol was the daughter of Odum and Violet Varner. The sister to Betty, Patsy, Ted, Gary, Peggy, Donna, Vickey, and Gayle. She will be deeply missed and forever loved!
She was preceded in death by her parents Odum and Violet Varner and brother Gary Varner.
Due to COVID-19 we will have a Celebration of Life for Carol in the Spring of 2021, which was her favorite time of year. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
14 entries
November 25, 2020
I'm so sad to hear the passing of my cousin Carol. We would visit the family often when I was growing up. She will deeply be missed by all.
Mike Clausing
Family
November 23, 2020
How do you say goodbye and thank you to a person who was everything to you? How do you move on from all the years you were still supposed to have, and all the conversations that hadn’t taken place yet? All the memories we didn’t get to share or have together. I don’t think I’ll ever have the answers as to why my big sister Carol was taken so soon and why it had to be her. But Carol wouldn’t want us to be sad and mournful she would want us to celebrate her life, so that’s what I intend to do. Carol Josephine Pollard was so much more than just my older sister. She was my best friend, a shoulder to cry on, a second mother, my shinning light when I was at the darkest point in my life. I only pray I was able to be at least a fraction of that for her as well. Carol growing up was the one who would help me do my homework, who showed me how to do my hair and apply makeup, she was the one who always made me feel loved and included. She was the ultimate role model and perfect women in every way. She was brave, selfless, kind and beautiful inside and out, and as she went through life she only aged with grace and wisdom beyond her years. I’m truly blessed to have not only known Carol but to be able to call her my sister. She was always so happy and thankful for life, she never complained or blamed the hard times, instead she would find a solution and would put her all into making it better not only for herself but for her loved ones. Nothing made Carol happier than being a wife and mother. I remember the day Carol became a mother, she was amazing as if motherhood was made for her. She was the mother all women hope and pray to be for their children, patient, loving, and strong just like our mother before her. Carol loved her son more than anything in this world, taking care of him and her husband was what she loved to do in life and she did it with grace and poise. I’m thankful for every conversation, hug and moment I got to spend with my sister. Not a day will go by that I won’t reach for my phone to call you and talk about our days like we did every night. Not a day will go by that I won’t think about you and your sound advice. They say you never know how much someone means to you until their gone. I now know that is not true because from childhood to adulthood I knew how special and how much you meant to me Carol, I hope I was able to show you in life how loved and appreciated you were and are. You didn’t give me life but you sure made life more bearable and worth living.
Till we meet again big sister. I’ll love you till the end of time!
Your baby sister, Gayle
Gayle Varner
Sister
November 23, 2020
My dear sister Carol. You are going to be missed so very much. I'm going to miss our talks. Please don't ever forget how much I love you. I'm going to miss you. Love your big sister, Betty.
Betty Traver
Sister
November 23, 2020
Dear Varner and Pollard Family. I was so sad to hear of the lost of your sister Carol. She was a very beautiful, warm, and quiet person. I was honored to have known her and to have share just a little bit of my life with her. Peggy you have all my love and prayers. I know you’re going to miss her tremendously as will the rest of your family. Take comfort in knowing that you will see her again. Love always your sister friend Barbara
Barbara Fields
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sow the weeds of love, that grow into the most beautiful of all the flowers. This is what I think of my Aunt Carol, the love of nature, her mother, father, siblings, husband, son, family and friends will water a million gardens with tears weeping over their loss. I know she is with her parents whom she loved so, and my father whom I miss. My life was forever changed by my time of being in the loving arms of someone so dear to me. Sweet memories my heart holds dear of the theater room being dark; and looking through the small hole at the end of the reel. Watching a movie with popcorn and the biggest pickle, I ever knew existed. For a child it was like watching magic upfolding. Taco Bell was our place, dinners of tostados’ and a sleepover. You had a love of animals, Pookie was my favorite of your dogs. He would sleep with me and protect me the whole night through. But I remember hiding under the covers when I was scared and Pookie thought I was hurt and would try to find me, scratching and barking until everyone was awake. Carol, listened to me cry, tell my wild stories which children often do, didn’t judge me, loved me for who I was and what I wanted to be. I grew into a woman and had babies of my own, they each had their first baths wrapped up in a warmed towel she had made just for them. I remember her holding each of my babies in her arms and her face lighting up and she said good job momma, as if it were yesterday. Her high heels held her tall and so glamorous was the spirt of the way she was. I will always remember the beauty of the woman, the heart of a mother, the desire to live, a life of beauty, and creativity. She was cut from her garden to soon and for this I do not have words, I love you, will always miss you and in your memories, you will always live on. My sweet Aunt Carol you touched my heart and it is fuller as a result.


Love you always,

Casey and Elliott, Zachary, and Isabell Maloney-Parkin
Casey Maloney-Parkin
Family
November 22, 2020
My dear sweet sister, I will miss your loving and caring ways. I will miss your phone calls checking to see if everything was okay with me and my family. But most of all I will miss you!
Vickey Easthope
Sister
November 21, 2020
My Dearest Aunt CAROL:

The one who made me Happy..
I Remember getting so excited to meet at Grandmas and you would do her hair and us three would hang out and Laugh together.
But I will miss your hugs your guidance and advice.

The memory I hold close is the support you gave me when I needed it the most and I am forever grateful...

Forever and Always in my Heart,

Jeff & Nicole Wood
November 21, 2020
One last texts to my beautiful and amazing sister Carol!
You left us way too soon, and with a lot of unanswered questions!
Carol you will be missed more than you will ever know and loved so very much. ❤
Now one last texts
Good morning my beautiful and amazing sister Carol I love you to the moon and stars and back again always and forever sisters! Until we meet again spread those beautiful wings you deserve them!
Love you always your sister
Peggy



Peggy Tasker
Sister
November 21, 2020
I'm sad to say I wasn't in contact with her, but I loved her and all her siblings. As cousins we were close in our younger years. Condolences to family. Love Sharlotte ❤❤


Sharllotte Bown
Family
November 21, 2020
So sad you are not here with us any more Aunt Carol! The thing I remember most about you is that you were thoughtful and sweet. I still have a handmade gift you gave me for my first daughter. You will be missed by many!
Brandi King
Family
November 21, 2020
Carol Josephine Pollard was many things to many people. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, a sister and daughter, a best friend, and someone you could always rely on no matter the time or day. Growing up I knew Carol as all of these things and so many more. To me she was a second grandmother, a confidant, someone to keep my secrets when I felt like I had no where to turn to. It’s a tragedy to have lost someone so pure and selfless and brave. I’m going to miss her sound advice and calming voice, her smile and laugh and everything Carol was and stood for. I’m going to miss finding her name in my phone and calling her to chase away my doubts or concerns, or just to catch up about life. It’s an unbearable realization that in a blink of an eye one of the strongest people I’ve ever known is gone. November 15,2020 will always be a day that a bright light vanished from this world. A world that needs more people like Carol Josephine Pollard. I’ll continue the rest of my life striving to be half the woman she was. Aunt Carol, you were the best second grandma a girl could ever ask for and I can only hope and pray to become a woman you’d be proud of! Carol lives on in her husband Kevin, her son Joseph, and her siblings but also in every person Carol ever befriended or inspired.
Till we meet again Aunt Carol. I love and miss you everyday.
-Sierra
Sierra DeYoung
Family
November 21, 2020
I will love you forever and always. Never forget I will never forget you ❤❤
Tony Traver
Family
November 21, 2020
My sweet beautiful sister Carol!

I will never understand why you had to leave us so soon! So many unanswered questions that we may never have answeres too. You will always be in my heart ❤. I will miss our late night talks and our early morning texts! So for one last time here is my last texts to you .
Good morning my beautiful and amazing sister Carol. I love you to the moon and stars and back again always and forever ♥ sisters.
Please enjoy your time with Our Mom, Dad and our brother Gary, Spread those beautiful wings you deserve them.
I love you my sweet Carol !!.
Peggy Tasker
Sister
November 21, 2020
My little Sister Carol,

You were taken too soon for reasons I don’t understand. I have so many questions and no answers.

I wish I could have seen you just one last time to hold you in my arms like a big sister should. I wish I could have comforted you in your pain, wiped your tears and helped you through your heartbreak.

You dear sister were loved more than you knew and more than you were shown.

I’m glad I got to talk to you in months past, I’m grateful for the beautiful exchanges over the phone. My heart is broken and I’m in so much shock.

A person has to wonder how much heartbreak a person can endure?

We shared the same love of Christmas. You sent me a photo of your favorite place...how much we had in common even as we got older. I would have liked to have visited your place, together.

I know our mother came to you and wrapped her arms around you and carried you home. Your heart was so broken, I wish I had known how to fix it but I can’t fix my own. I know you are with mom where you have wanted to be for 18 years.

I love you my sweet little sister, Carol. The world was a better place with you in it and the emptiness will be felt by all who knew you.

I will miss our messages even if sometimes they were just emojis.

I know that I will see you again, I will miss you every day. I will send you a kiss, a hug and an “I love you” every day like I do Brent, our parents and my baby brother.

I will see you again, Carol. I know we will get to talk, laugh until we cry and see all the things we talked about as kids and do all the things we talked about this last year.

I love you Carol.

Your sister, Pat
Pat Maloney
Sister
