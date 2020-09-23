Carol Lee Brough
Meyer
1940 ~ 2020
From humble beginnings to a life full of more love, experiences, and memories than one could possibly imagine…. our beloved Carol, Mom, Grandma, and GG peacefully moved on with her husband of 60 years by her side. She told us she was ready to go, and true to form, she made it happen. Her only regret was she would not see Pfc. Bone Spurs lose the election and wind up in prison.
While checking the boxes of the perfect housewife, the real Carol embodied independence and taught her girls lessons in self-confidence, perseverance, setting and maintaining high standards, and loyalty. She didn't take sh** from anyone and she made sure we were the same.
She was constantly worried about everyone and knew how much she was loved. Her impeccable, soft skin was something we'll always remember as she loved to hug us and hold our hands - but don't be fooled, she truly had the thickest skin.
Carol was born in Salt Lake City and graduated with West High School's famous Class of '59. She often reminisced on her time living with Aunt Hattie after her dad (Elery Roland Brough) passed and recalls her and her mom (Elna Ross Brough Parry) becoming a part of a new family (Ralph Parry), and later gaining a sister, RaeAnn (Mike Barrett). Carol and Bob met at West High School and were married after graduation when she gained yet another "sister" and best friend, Judy Meyer (Marvin).
She and Bob experienced the world together, often with lifelong friends Marvin and Judy, Danny and Carolyn (dec.) Dale, and Steve (dec.) and Carole Ownby - fishing the Arctic Circle, walking the Great Wall of China, snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, enjoying the Orangutans in the Borneo jungle, seeing the Tulips in Holland, cruising Europe and the Panama Canal, touring the Alcan highway, and enjoying the finest food and drinks along the way (CC7 with a lime, anyone?). She often told us stories that started with… "where was that, Bob?" or "ha - we did that...about 100 years ago". Family vacations at the beach were her favorite, and they became ours, too.
Aside from traveling, Carol could be found talking on the phone to her daughter and granddaughters, shopping, maintaining her perfect hair and nails, bowling and having lunch with her best friends, baking her famous chocolate bundt cake or making potato salad, teaching her grandkids how to play blackjack and tucking them in too tight, reading mystery novels (even though she already knew how they would end), and reluctantly sharing a gallon of milk.
Our Carol is survived by her loving husband of 60 years (Bob Meyer), her daughter/best friend Chris (Jay Sample) and son Bobby. Cherished granddaughters Adrian (Joel Ward) and Danielle Sample (Dakota Hawks). Grandson Vincent Meyer (Leah). Great grandson who made her GG, Anderson Ward. Beloved nieces and nephews…you know who you are.
And in case you are wondering, cancer sucks. Special thanks to Drs. Dodson and Werner for working so hard to give us the gift of added time.
Cheers, GG. We will love you forever and we'll always Remember When…
Graveside Memorial will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). Masks are required and we will maintain proper distancing for the safety of all because Carol believed in science. For online condolences please visit www.larkinmortuary.com
.