Carol Lee Groce Shomaker
1935 ~ 2020
Carol Lee Groce Shomaker was born 15 December 1935 in Portsmouth, Virgina and passed away of natural causes 29 September 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born to Alice Leona Christensen and Ernest Baxter Groce, the second of four children. She was married to Marion M. Shomaker. They are the parents of two sons, Robert and Lonnie and had four grandchildren: Amanda, Robert, Misty, and Dawn.
She is survived by her son Bob, her grandchildren, and her sister Virginia Groce Meyers.
A graveside service will be held Monday, 5 October 2020 at 12 Noon at the Sandy City Cemetery, 700 E. 9000 S. Sandy, Utah. For full obituary, please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com