March 23, 1931 ~ May 8, 2019
Our loving, beautiful mama, our angel on earth, transcended to our angel in heaven, breaking away from the painful chains of her crippled body and mind, free at last. Joyously greeted by her loving husband, parents, sister, brother, nephew and great friends that passed before her.
Born on March 23, 1931 to Lee A. Self and Dora C. VanAusdal Self Love, beloved step-daughter to John C. Love. Married her sweetheart, Robert L. Lucas on June 23, 1950. Worked for Valley Bank for over 25 years.
She was loving, caring, thoughtful and a tender teacher to her husband, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always setting an example of what it is to be good people with open minds, open arms and open hearts. She was a great listener and always gave sage advice. She was a fierce competitor of the cards as many of us can attest, winning most every game she played. She loved golfing, bowling, cooking, creating and all creatures big and small. She looked forward to her one rum and coke every evening.
Adored mother to Stephanie "Stevi" Aune, Staci Newman(Craig); grandmother to Tangee Stevenson(Gavin), Lucas Hales(Camilla), Sage Aune, Abbie Manlove(Hunter), Andrew Newman; great grandmother to Amelia, Isaac, Ruby, Harley, Charlotte and Ziggy. Survived as well by very special sister-in-law Lorraine Self, nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
Those who went before her include her parents, husband Bob, brother Ralph, sister Doris and Nephew Layne.
We would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Salt Lake for their many years of love and care and also her caregivers from Tender Care Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary parking provided on the north side of the building. Graveside service will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Elysian Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Soar with the angels mama, we love you so much!!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019