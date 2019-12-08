Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Redmond City Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Bountiful Utah Orchard Stake Center
3599 S Orchard Dr
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Carol Lynn Andersen Hyde


1942 - 2019
Carol Lynn Andersen Hyde Obituary
Carol Lynn Andersen Hyde
1942 ~ 2019
Carol Lynn Andersen Hyde, 77, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at her home in Bountiful, Utah. She was born January 11, 1942 to Leland and Sylvia (Teerlink) Andersen in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Wendell Robert Hyde on March 9, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Along with serving her family, she loved to live the gospel serving the children in Primary, working in the church library, and serving a family history mission. She was also involved in the work of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers. She loved being surrounded by family, camping, gardening, scrapbooking, and reading.
Carol is survived by her husband Wendell; her four children Debbie, Scott (Marcy), Sheri (Ron), Rodney (Tawnya); 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Redmond City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Bountiful Utah Orchard Stake Center, 3599 S Orchard Dr Bountiful UT 84010.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
