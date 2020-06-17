Carol Lynn Poll McMillen

1939~2020

Carol Lynn Poll McMillen passed away peacefully at her home June 13, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born October 25, 1939 to William Arlie and Kathryn Ryan Poll. Carol attended East High School and the University of Utah where she was associated with Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, serving as a chapter officer. After college she embarked on an accomplished 43 year career in the new science of Cytotechnology. She retired from ARUP Laboratories after 18 years, having established a successful Cytology Department which was started from the ground up. She was a mentor to many and made numerous contributions to the field.

Carol and Gene were married for 54 years. They were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple January 23, 1982. She served faithfully in numerous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from visiting teacher to ward and stake Primary president. She fiercely loved her family. She supported her kids and grandkids in everything they did. From serving as PTA President, and room mother at their schools, to attending countless ballgames, band concerts, choir concerts, and the never ending hours of transporting kids and friends to practices and activities. She created a home where family and friends wanted to be. There was always something going on.

Carol is survived by her children, Debbie, Kelly Strebel, Michael (Jen); 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister Kathy McAffee (Dennis), brother Jack Poll (Cheryl); and several nieces and nephews who she loved like her own children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, and great grandson Zayden McMillen.

A viewing will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. Social distancing will be observed and requests that all attending wear masks. A private family service will be held in her honor Saturday June 27, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



