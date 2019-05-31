Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cameo Park Ward LDS Chapel
8945 South 1700 East
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cameo Park Ward LDS Chapel
8945 South 1700 East
Sandy, UT
Carol Mary Devey Pulley


Carol Mary Devey Pulley Obituary
Carol Mary
Devey Pulley
1935 - 2019
Carol Mary Devey Pulley, our Mother, Aunt, Friend, Grams, Bubba, and the Russian Bear Woman passed peacefully from this world and into the arms of her Heavenly Father on May 27, 2019. Born on March 31, 1935 to Walter Boley Devey and Alvera Creer Devey, in American Fork, Utah.
Married Jerral R Pulley, Sr, later divorced. Together they had four children, Mary Alsop (Danny), Jerry Pulley, Jr (Teri), Keefe Pulley (Amber), and Steve Pulley (Jennifer). She has nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard Devey and Creer Devey; and sister Kathleen Lyons.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd., (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a viewing one hour prior to services at Cameo Park Ward LDS Chapel, 8945 South 1700 East, Sandy. Interment to follow services at American Fork Cemetery, 26 West 600 North, American Fork. For an extended obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 31 to June 2, 2019
