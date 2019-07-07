Home

Carol Russell-Fox Obituary
Carol J. Russell-Fox
1934-2019
Carol passed away on June 28, 2019 at her home in West Jordan; she was 85. Born in Salt Lake City on May 2, 1934 to Mirl Ann and Ronald Don McKean. She was the eldest of four children and very close to her siblings.
Carol grew up in the Salt Lake City Avenues and was the life partner for forty years to Harvey Fox, prior to marrying him in 2014.
Carol retired from Varian Medical where she was a longtime employee. She enjoyed decorating her home and working in her gardens to create a cozy, welcoming environment for everyone. Carol loved dogs and cats, shopping and watching her favorite show, NCIS!
She is survived by her siblings: Ron McKean (Gloria), Doug McKean, and Sandra Jeffs (Blair), children; Dawn Lucas (Dave), and Shane Russell (Tammy), grandchildren; Chris, Brett, Jason, Amber, Ryan, and Dustin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Steve Russell, daughter Patty Russell, and sister-in-law Charlene McKean.
Carol was very welcoming to Harvey's family and children: Julie Fox, Cathy Rice (John), Dave Fox (Liz), Nancy Fox (Dave Fogle), John Fox (Ann Marie), and Jamie Fox (Dodie).
Carol was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed.
"To live in the hearts, we leave behind is not to die." Thomas Campbell.
A gathering will be held for Carol's life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary of Riverton, 3688 West 12600 South, Riverton, Utah 84065. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019
