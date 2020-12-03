1/1
Carol Sanborn Nelson
1932-2020
Carol Sanborn Nelson passed away of natural causes at the age of 88, on November 29, 2020. She was survived by Jesse Earl Nelson, her loving husband of 70 Years. Carol will be missed by her children: George(Irene) Nelson, Nadine(Bill) Anderson, Scott(Robyn) Nelson, Lynette(Ron) Gates, Tammy(Bill) Osborne, and Shauna(Gary) Cash. Along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Carol was proceeded in death by her Father, Mother and Sister. The family would like to thank Intermountain Home Health & Hospice for their loving care. the Graveside service will take place and the Salt Lake City Cemetery, on Saturday December 5th @12:30pm. Our mother, wife and best friend will be missed. Due to Covid-19 we will have a Celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
