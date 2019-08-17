|
|
Carol Staples Benson-Gustason
Beloved Mother&Grandmother
Carol returned to her heavenly home on August 14, 2019. She has now been rejoined with her father, mother, and many loved ones. Carol was a mother to all and would do anything for friends and family. Some of her favorite hobbies were anything Disney, scrapbooking, crafts, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Carol is survived by daughters: Jillian Jensen, Chris Walker, and Linda Duncan; son, Jeff McNatt; grandchildren: Jeremy Nowak, Gavin Jensen, Oakley Jensen, Addison Jensen, Tate Jensen, Saige Jensen, Haley Hill, Kayci Christensen, Madi Whitaker, Cambria Duncan, Jacob Duncan, and nine great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Derwood Staples; mother, Edith Mahaffey, and eternal companion, Carl Gustason.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Brady Soffe and Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, Rocky Mountain Care, CNS, family, friends, and ward members.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Farmington 7th Ward, 79 South 1525 West, Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Farmington City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Carol's funeral expenses at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019