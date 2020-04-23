|
|
1937 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our dear mom, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 after a short but valiant fight with cancer. Carol dedicated her life to her family, her church and her community.
Carol was born March 30, 1937 to Paul and Marian Newmeyer in Salt Lake City, UT. She grew up with three brothers, Reed, Jeddy and Tracy. Carol attended East High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Van Mondfrans. They were wed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 17, 1955 and married for 60 years until Jerry passed away in January 2016. Together they raised 5 children, moving with four very young children across the country to Wilmington, Delaware in 1963 and back to Salt Lake City in 1965.
Carol was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served her church in numerous roles throughout her life. Most notably, she served as a Primary President, Relief Society President, and as a volunteer at the Jordan River Temple for 17 years. She took all of her callings seriously and was diligent in fulfilling her duties. Her volunteer activities outside of church were also many and included acting as a victim advocate for West Jordan's Victim Assistance Program and delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly for seven years.
Carol even found time to work at paying jobs. She most enjoyed working as a secretary at Eastman's Evans and Early Mortuary.
She had the good fortune and opportunity to travel in and outside of the U.S., but one of her favorite places to be was the cabin near Kamas, UT. Whether she was at the cabin or home, all she needed to have a good time was a good book or a Hallmark movie!
Carol cherished her friendships with lifelong friends Kathryn Osterloh Clark, Carolyn Boone Harding and her friend since the 70's, Junko Shimizu.
Her parents, her brothers and her husband precede Carol in death. She is survived by her children: Suzanne Young, Janet Mortenson (Dave), Bobbie Van Mondfrans, Mark Van Mondfrans (Jacque), and Kevin Van Mondfrans (Laurie), 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, invited family will attend a graveside service Friday, April 24 at Wasatch Lawn. A memorial service for all loved ones will be scheduled at a later date. Meanwhile, we have no doubt that Carol is not social distancing and is as busy as ever up in Heaven!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020