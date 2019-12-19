|
|
Carol Ewles Woolsey
1941 - 2019
Our beloved mother, Carol Ewles Woolsey returned to the loving arms of her parents on December 12, 2019. Mom was born March 2, 1941 to William Blaine and Ruth A Sorensen Ewles. Our mother was born and raised in Salina, Utah which she always referred to as home.Mother lived her adult life in Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent many years working for the Jordan School District.
Carol is survived by her three children, Gaylin (Boyd) Kreeck, Sandy; Shelley (Paul) Fallon, Vernal; and Kay Woolsey, West Valley. She has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Ronald Turner; brother, Lloyd Ewles, and nephews, Kirtley and Kasey Ewles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the HIllcrest 1st Ward, 8485 South 10th East, Sandy Utah. Friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Salina Eastside Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook and full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019