Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
HIllcrest 1st Ward
8485 South 10th East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
HIllcrest 1st Ward
8485 South 10th East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Salina Eastside Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Woolsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Woolsey


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Woolsey Obituary
Carol Ewles Woolsey
1941 - 2019
Our beloved mother, Carol Ewles Woolsey returned to the loving arms of her parents on December 12, 2019. Mom was born March 2, 1941 to William Blaine and Ruth A Sorensen Ewles. Our mother was born and raised in Salina, Utah which she always referred to as home.Mother lived her adult life in Salt Lake City, Utah. She spent many years working for the Jordan School District.
Carol is survived by her three children, Gaylin (Boyd) Kreeck, Sandy; Shelley (Paul) Fallon, Vernal; and Kay Woolsey, West Valley. She has 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Ronald Turner; brother, Lloyd Ewles, and nephews, Kirtley and Kasey Ewles.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the HIllcrest 1st Ward, 8485 South 10th East, Sandy Utah. Friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Salina Eastside Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook and full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -