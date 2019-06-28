Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Gathering Place at Gardner Village
1100 West 7800 South
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Carol Yvonne Vieweg-VanRoosendaal


1939 - 2019
Carol Yvonne Vieweg-VanRoosendaal Obituary
Carol Yvonne Vieweg-VanRoosendaal
1939 ~ 2019
Carol Yvonne Vieweg-VanRoosendaal passed away unexpectedly on June 25th, 2019. Carol was born on December 21st,1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Oswald & Elfride Vieweg. Forever our favorite Christmas gift. She was a devoted and loving mother. Never letting life struggles get in her way. In an age when women rarely worked and barely had equal rights, she fought for them and always found a way to provide for her children. She was a sales associate at Weinstock's and Dillard's for many years and had the friends and closet to show for it. The beautiful thing about Carol was that you always knew what was on her mind; she would gasp audibly with excitement or shrivel her nose with disgust at any turn. She was a lover of the theater, books and travel. However, nothing brought her more joy than her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children Tawnia Marion Andrews, Lori Michelle VanRoosendaal-Thompson (Wayne), Derrick VanRoosedaal, and Shayne William VanRoosendaal. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gerald & Roland, sister Marion, daughter Hydee Martha Smith, & son-in-law Chipper Andrews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor for family & friends at The Gathering Place at Gardner Village, 1100 West 7800 South, West Jordan, Utah, on Saturday, June 29th from 6:00pm-8:00pm.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 28 to June 29, 2019
