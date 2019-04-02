|
|
Carola L. Vasquez
1934 ~ 2019
Our beloved beautiful Mom, Grand Mom and Great Grand Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at her home from a long illness. A viewing will be held Wednesday night, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. Martin Deporres Church, 4914 South 2200 West. Interment in Murray City Cemetery. Please see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019