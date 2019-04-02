Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carola Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carola Lopez Vasquez


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carola Lopez Vasquez Obituary
Carola L. Vasquez
1934 ~ 2019
Our beloved beautiful Mom, Grand Mom and Great Grand Mom passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at her home from a long illness. A viewing will be held Wednesday night, April 3, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. Martin Deporres Church, 4914 South 2200 West. Interment in Murray City Cemetery. Please see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now