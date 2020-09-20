1/1
Carola Mary Mone
1955 - 2020
1955 ~ 2020
Carola Mary Mone, who spent her youth in Chula Vista, died Sept. 2, at La Fratta-Santa Caterina Hospital in Cortona, Italy, after a short but fierce battle with esophageal cancer. She was 64 and lived in Lucignano, Italy, with her husband and life partner of 50 years, John Bogart.
Born Dec. 13, 1955, in Bethesda, Maryland, to Barbara and Vincent Mone, Carole was the fourth of five children. She attended high school at Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, where she met John, her lifelong love. In 1973, over objections from her family, Carola left Chula Vista and entered Col-lege Five (now Porter Sesnon) at UC, Santa Cruz. She graduated in 1978 as class valedictorian with Honors in Philosophy. At UCSC, she received two UC President Undergraduate Fellowships to sup-port the study of ethical issues in neonatal research, undertaken at the UC San Francisco School of Medicine and the Hastings Center for Bioethics. After graduation, she spent a year at the Hastings Center before attending the University of Chicago Law School. Upon graduation in 1983, Carola be-gan her legal career at Morrison and Foerster in San Francisco, but her idealism drove her into crimi-nal defense, which she practiced with distinction for ten years. In 1995, Carola left law entirely to fol-low her love of the science and art of cooking to work in the bakery at Campanile Restaurant in Los Angeles. In 1998, she moved with John to Salt Lake City, where she was instrumental in growing Slow Food Utah. She was also active in the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and Planned Parenthood of Utah. An arts lover, she was a long-time supporter of Ballet West. In April 2018, after 17 years of annual visits to Italy, Carola moved to Lucignano, in the Italian Province of Arezzo, where she quickly entered the social life of the town and forged dozens of friendships.
Carola is survived by her loving husband, John Bogart, of Lucignano Italy, and her sister Sheila Mone of Sacramento. She was predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Vince; two of her sisters, Melissa and Joanna; and her brother, James. A celebration of her life was held in Lucignano on Sept. 10. Carola will be sorely missed her family and her many friends. Consistent with Carola's spirit, do-nations are gratefully accepted at the Innocence Project and the Smith Society of UC, Santa Cruz.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
