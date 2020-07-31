~Mama Bird~
5/7/1949 - 7/27/2020
Monroe / Bountiful-Our matriarch and life pulse, a collector of hearts and feathers used her vibrant wings to take a new flight, soaring directly into the angel wings of her sons Aspen & Nate, her grandson Anthony (Tonio) and many others who have longed for her spirited soul to reunite with theirs.
As she has often said, hers was "A life well lived" and "None of us make it out of here alive", she truly did ensure that her legacy was both inspirational and colossal during her extraordinary, yet challenging 71 years. She raised 5 children into unique, vastly different adults to live on their terms, just as she did. Her family was her everything and she will ALWAYS be ours.
She leaves behind the broken but extremely full hearts of: Sister Linda Hunt (Austin) Hayward, Children: Lisa (Shawn) Adamson, Miguel Peterson, Matthew Padley, Heather Padley. 11 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren and of course, her sweetheart Jerry, who gave her a new found love and a great future to plan.
A celebration of her rewarding life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her honor so birds can visit. Fly free and in all seasons Mama Bird, we will watch for your feathers. Visit www.lindquistmortuary.com
to share condolences and view her full obituary.