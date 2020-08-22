Carole Clymer Christensen

In Loving Memory

Carole Clymer Christensen passed away on August 14 at the age of 81. Carole is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Christensen, and daughters, Tova Jennings and Jennifer Christensen. She is remembered by her daughter Heidi Christensen, granddaughter Hannah Herrington, grandsons Jakob Jennings and Nathan Jennings, son-in-law Mark Cannell and grandson-in-law Brandon Herrington.

Carole made an impact on Salt Lake City as soon as she moved from Newport Beach in 1979. Many people will remember Carole from her 20 years as the manager of the Town Club, or from her time as co-owner of the Trolley Square Cookstore.

But more importantly, Carole will be remembered by her friends and family as a hard worker, dog lover, great cook, avid knitter, lover of books, and an unwavering role model. As the matriarch of her family, she demonstrated wisdom, a bold sense of style, endless class, and a special kind of wit. Even at the age of 81, she was full of grace, laughter, adventure, hilarious storytelling, and was never seen without her red lipstick.

Everyone that met Carole knew her truly as one of a kind - a caring, cheerful, strong and beautiful woman, inside and out. May her memories live on through all those whose lives she touched.



