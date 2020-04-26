|
|
May 24, 1943 ~ April 10, 2020
The world lost a vibrant friend and matriarch on April 10, 2020, when Carolee Seal passed away amongst her family in Mesquite, NV after an acute illness.
To be near Carolee was to be full. In her presence, one found plates piled with home-cooked food, bird feeders filled with sunflower seeds, and a heart brimming with generosity. The senses were treated to a colorfully impeccable outfit, an excessive whiff of Sung perfume, a hot cup of strong coffee, and maybe the lilting notes of a favorite tune. She often captivated a group with nostalgic tales, or a saucy joke made all the more amusing by its genteel teller. She lavished those friends and family she considered "Loveys" with a dynamic kind of affection.
Carolee was born and raised in Salt Lake City, where she set her sights high all along: from an early youth re-enacting movie scenes with cousin Barbara above the Sugarhouse feed store, to teenagers schemes on joining the Rockettes while at Olympus HS, to young adulthood in her beloved car, road-tripping over the Valley's rim and (usually) back.
While attending the University of Utah, Carolee joined an enterprising chef named Brent in wedded life and other new adventures. They opened The Bistro, which quickly became a popular venue for gatherings of all kinds in Logan, owing to Carolee's knack for management and hospitality. The couple's expansion into pig farming proved less triumphant, as did the marriage itself. She eventually returned to SLC with fond memories of this time, and the new love of her life: their young son Shane.
It was working as a Scanner Coordinator at NAC in Salt Lake that she met J. Boyd Seal. When the PanAm pilot proved he could propel her heart into the stratosphere and also bring it in for a safe landing, she knew she had met a permanent partner. They created a unique "yours, mine and ours" family with his four children, Shane and two more sons, Steven, and David.
Carolee was a doting and devoted mother to her sons, whose careers in business, law, and higher education she followed with pride. She was civically active, championing women's empowerment as president and parliamentarian of National Charity League and PEO, supporting the arts through the Pioneer Memorial Theater, and sharing her love of birds and wildlife as a docent at the Tracy Aviary.
In the last decade, Boyd and Carolee took advantage of the mild winters, airfield access, and relaxed lifestyle of Mesquite, NV. She spent holidays with children and grandchildren and reconnected with her sister Aliceann. Carolee stayed up to date on the lives of dear friends, cousins, and other families around the globe.
During their 46 years together, Boyd and Carolee found adventure on all seven continents. They ate piranha at the mouth of the Amazon River, shared high tea with a baboon at Tree Tops Hotel in Kenya, stepped through penguin guano in Antarctica, and scaled the stairs of Machu Picchu.
Still, Carolee's heart always returned to her home, her family, and "the greatest sunsets in the entire world...right here in Salt Lake Valley."
Carolee is survived by: son Shane Summerhays, his wife Camille and their children Ethan and Garrison, son Steven Seal and his wife Hannah, son David Seal and wife Gwen, stepdaughter Lorraine Slattery and her husband Denis, stepson Marshall and his daughter Christina, stepdaughter Dianne Allen and husband Chuck and their five sons John, Gabe, Carson, Daniel and Andrew. Carolee also leaves her brother and sister-in-law John and Jane Crane, and sister Aliceann Whitely. Carolee is also survived by many "sister like cousins" and dear friends. Carolee was preceded in death by her stepdaughter Rosemary in 1981 and her husband J. Boyd Seal in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tracey Aviary, the Audubon Society, or in her name. A Celebration of Carolee's life will be held later this year at the Cottonwood Country Club in Holladay, UT when travel and gatherings are deemed safe. An announcement will follow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020