Carolene E. Malbone
1930 - 2020
Carol E. Malbone
1930-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Carol was born, during the Great Depression, on July 1, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Faye McDaniel and Roy Harwood Malbone. She died of natural causes July 22, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT, during another depressing time, the Covid 19 Pandemic.
She attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho. Graduated from Pocatello High, then relocated to Salt Lake to attend and graduate from the last class of nursing students affiliated with both (the old) St. Mark's Hospital and the University of Utah. She received her RN, then went on to receive a BS and MS degree from the U of U.
As per her wishes, and due to the Pandemic, a graveside service with very limited attendance will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC, UT. Face masks and social distancing will be observed.
A more complete obituary and opportunity to message extended family may be accessed at www.wasatchlawn.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
