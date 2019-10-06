Home

Immanuel Lutheran Church
2001 S 11th St
Lincoln, NE 68502
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
2001 S. 11th
Lincoln, NE
Caroline Helena Okelberry


1944 - 2019
Caroline Helena Okelberry Obituary
1944 ~ 2019
Okelberry, Caroline Helena, 1944 - 2019, 75, of Lincoln Nebraska, passed October 2nd, 2019, due to an aortic aneurysm. Her passing was very peaceful. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to John & Helen (Lundgren) Urban. Memorial will be held with service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th in Lincoln, NE, on October 9th at 10:30 AM with luncheon & social following. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Caroline will be interred beside her husband, Dale "Clair" Okelberry in Goshen, UT; date to be announced. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
