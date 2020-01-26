|
1925 ~ 2020
Caroline Whitesides Ludlow, born July 5, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Emil Morris and Ruth Miriam Renstrom Whitesides, died January 24, 2020 due to age. Her childhood was spent in Kaysville, Utah with her parents, her sister Marilyn and her brother Stephen. She attended Kaysville Elementary School, North Davis Jr. High School and Davis High School. She was graduated from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah with a B.S. and completed an internship at Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Hospital in Medical Technology.
In 1948 she married Enoch Andrus Ludlow in the Logan Temple. Their family consists of Enoch Andrus Ludlow Jr., David Emil Ludlow (Yoko Sakurai), Katherine Moiselle Ludlow Pulsipher, Scott Alma Ludlow (Julie Tuminez), Caroline Kitsy Ludlow (James Skuzeski), SueAnn Ludlow Jensen and Fred Paul Ludlow (Tracy Mitchell). Elsie Charles, a Navajo placement student, lived with the family for three years and has been a loving daughter ever since.
Caroline used her medical knowledge assisting her husband who practiced medicine for 40 years in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was on that city's planning commission, active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, the Utah County Medical Alliance, the PTA and the Utah Valley Historical Association. She was a friend of the Utah Valley Symphony Orchestra. She enjoyed the "Chowders" and "Chat and Chew" discussion clubs. She served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Primary, Relief Society, Cub Scouts and MIA. She was ward organist for the Spanish Fork Second for forty-eight years.
Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, Enoch, her parents, an infant son Mark Enoch, her sister Marilyn (George Dalton). She is survived by her brother Stephen E. Whitesides (Renee), her seven children, 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Viewings on January 27, 6:00-8:00pm and January 28, 10:00-10:30am. Funeral on January 28, 11:00am. All services will be at Walker Mortuary, 187 South Main Street in Spanish Fork, Utah. Internment in Spanish Fork Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDS Church Perpetual Education Fund or other .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020