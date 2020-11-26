Carolyn Bedke Coulam, MD

1943 ~ 2020

Carolyn B. Coulam, MD, a pioneer in the medical field of infertility and dedicated family member, died of breast cancer Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on April 14th, 1943 to Jane Andrews Bedke and Hazen Howard Bedke in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her birth was a gift to humanity.



Carolyn had a remarkable life, both professionally and personally, and has left a legacy that will endure for generations to come. From the beginning, she had a passion for understanding the origin and evolution of life. She pursued this passion through medical school and into the field of reproductive medicine, establishing the very first IVF program at the Mayo Clinic in 1983. Carolyn was not one to rest on her laurels though. She was relentlessly committed to bringing life into this world and spent the rest of her career doing just that.



Over the years, Carolyn directed several reproductive medical programs and authored more than 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals. Her work provided significant insight into and means for improving embryo implantation. Carolyn's overarching mission, however, was to solve recurrent pregnancy loss by identifying the true source of the problem. This, she believed, was how she could best serve her patients and fulfill her life's purpose, giving those struggling to conceive answers and ultimately hope. Upon terminal diagnosis, Carolyn was calling colleagues from a hospital bed to ensure this work was passed on and would continue to shed light in death as it did in life.



Those who knew Carolyn understand she was not one to do things half measure. So of course she carried her commitment to procreation into the home where she was mom to 10 children and eventually grandma to 26 grandchildren. When asked about her greatest accomplishments, Carolyn's answer was singular: being a mom to 10 kids she could not have been more proud of. And they, in their own right, could not be more proud of her-the example she led by, the support she provided, and the heart she offered to everyone and everything she touched.



Carolyn is also survived by three sisters with whom she shared a close bond. The "four Bedke girls" travelled far and wide throughout the years, celebrating special occasions and enjoying memorable, meaningful experiences together.



Mom, we'll miss you, your knitting creations, your latest recipes, your porterhouse steaks, your Two-Buck Chuck, your TJ stories, your unique collections, your strength, your quiet determination, your unwavering perseverance, your silver linings, your curiosity, your laughter, your generous and kind spirit, your open arms. Thank you for giving so much, now it's your time to rest and rest in peace. We love you.



Services will be held at Mt. Olivet in 2021 with more details to come.









