Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Orchard 9th Ward
155 Coventry Way
North Salt Lake, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Orchard 9th Ward
155 Coventry Way
North Salt Lake, UT
View Map
Carolyn Bagshaw


Carolyn Bagshaw Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
Carolyn Louise Richardson Bagshaw, age 84, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Orchard 9th Ward, 155 Coventry Way, North Salt Lake, Utah. Friends may visit family Wednesday, May 8th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30am at the church prior to services. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 7, 2019
