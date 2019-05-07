|
1935 ~ 2019
Carolyn Louise Richardson Bagshaw, age 84, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Orchard 9th Ward, 155 Coventry Way, North Salt Lake, Utah. Friends may visit family Wednesday, May 8th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Thursday from 9:30-10:30am at the church prior to services. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 7, 2019