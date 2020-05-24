|
|
Carolyn Huffman Burningham died May 18, 2020 In Rockwall, TX. She was Born Feb 11, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Gilbert J and Hazel Grant Huffman of Bountiful, Utah and lived there most of her life. She attended Davis County schools. In high school she met the love of her life and was married 1-14-55, later sealed in the Salt Lake temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. She was a ball of fire and was PTA President, a piano player and excellent seamstress and a leader in many church positions; a gentle person who hated conflict. She worked at Arcom for 23 years. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marlow Burt Burningham, Laurel (Allan) Beazer, Grant Burningham, Alan (Debra) Burningham, Tyler (Amber) Burningham, 38 grand, great-grand & great-great-grandchildren. 1 brother, Jim (Sharon) Huffman. Preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers, Davorin and Little Alan, sister Jeannine, daughter Marlynn, and grandchild, Chelsea. Graveside services will be held for the family at Bountiful Cemetery, May 27 at 1 pm and will be livestreamed via a link that will be posted on Facebook. Services provided by Russon Mortuary, Bountiful, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020