Carolyn Crofts
1937 - 2020
Carolyn Crofts passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born in Burley, Idaho on February 16, 1937 to George William and Marjorie Nelson Crofts. Loved and respected by her sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews, she enjoyed traveling, music, the ballet, and the arts. She also had a great love of reading. Carolyn dedicated her professional life to providing physical therapy for people suffering from head trauma injuries.
Carolyn is survived by sisters Lynne Venturini (Richard), Janet Asper, Georgia Paskett (Milo), and Kathryn Westover (Terrell). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Crofts, husbands Louis T. Calvo and William Stuart Waghorn, and brother-in-law Ron Asper.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on June 12 at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho. In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. For a more extensive obituary go to: www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.