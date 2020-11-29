Carolyn Griffis Heaps

1944 ~ 2020

Murray, Utah-Carolyn Ruth Griffis Heaps, our beloved wife, mother, granny and great granny, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her husband, their 8 children and her Sister, on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Carolyn was born on July 16, 1944 in Wauchula, Florida. She was the second child of Carl and Doris Griffis. Her family was converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and through these teachings, she met the love of her life, Robert Stanford Heaps. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 1, 1964. Together they had 8 children.

Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. She had a passion for family history and genealogy. Through her efforts, thousands of family names were prepared for temple work. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music and Elvis Presley. But most of all, her biggest joy was her family. She loved her family. Families are Forever.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Stanford Heaps and their 8 children: Rob Heaps (Jeni), Carl Heaps (Jill), Kimberly Heaps, Kelly Alba (Brian), Corey Heaps (Diane), Heather Lloyd (Josh - Deceased), Michael Heaps (Stacy), Kasey Heaps and last (but favorite) fur-child Lucy. She had 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren with the 4th due to arrive in January.

Carolyn is also survived by her sisters, whom she loved very much: June Mcclernan, Carlene Beitler, Ruby Jo Brew (Bill) and Mary Whall (Milt), many nieces, nephews and friends.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Doris Griffis and her Son-In-Law Josh Lloyd.

We would like to give special thanks to IHC Hospice who took such good care of our Mother and also to her Sister Mary who was such good support for not only our Mother but also the whole family, including Lucy.

A private Funeral service will be held at Wasatch Lawn and Memorial.

All Because Two Fell in Love... We love you Mom.



