1/1
Carolyn Irene Johnson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Irene Johnson
1933 ~ 2020
Sandy, Utah -Carolyn Irene Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at her home in Sandy, Utah. She was born in December 1933 in Southern California. She attended University of California Berkeley, where she met her husband Donald D. Johnson. They were married 54 years before he preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Mindy Morris, her brother Fred Jones, her mother Constance Brown, and her father Lawrence Brown.
As a devoted Air Force wife, Carolyn raised her 3 children Mindy, Scott, and Greg while moving 23 times around the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Over these years she found time to pursue her interests in tennis, painting, cooking, travel, and gardening.
Carolyn and Don made their final move to Sandy Utah in 2001 to be near their son Greg and his wife Janalee. In addition to them, she is also survived by her son Scott and his wife Judy, her son-in-law Gary Morris, and grandchildren G. Scott Morris, Justin Johnson, Taylor Morris, Austin Johnson, and other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 when family and friends can gather safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved